Cameroon's Lamkel Ze apologises to Royal Antwerp after wearing Anderlecht shirt to training

The 24-year-old is reportedly looking to force his exit from the Bosuilstadion after two-and-a-half years

forward Didier Lamkel Ze has tendered an apology to Royal Antwerp after he turned up to Tuesday’s training session in their rivals 's shirt.

Lamkel Ze is reportedly trying to force a January move to Greek Super League club Panathinaikos after playing just five matches in the Belgian First Division A this season.

The 24-year-old was denied access to the Royal Antwerp training centre after wearing an Anderlecht shirt with Yannick Bolasie written on the back.

His encounter with the security operatives appeared to be a scuffle as he resisted their efforts at the door and tried to force his way in.

Royal Antwerp and Anderlecht are league rivals with the former placed fifth on the Belgian top-flight table, a point behind Vincent Kompany’s side, who are fourth.

After the incident, the Cameroon-born star felt sorry for his actions and he still hopes to be available for new manager Franky Vercauteren, who was appointed as Ivan Leko’s successor on Tuesday.

“I want to apologise to the club and to the Antwerp supporters, because they are magnificent and wonderful supporters, they have always supported me,” Lamekl Ze said in a social media video.

“If I reacted like this it is because my head was somewhere else (the transfer...), it was not easy for me.

“I really, really want to apologise for this gesture. I do not forget neither my team-mates in the locker room or the technical staff who have supported me since my arrival here.

“I am available for the club if the new coach needs me. I hope to find the supporters very soon on the pitch.”

Lamkel Ze moved to from French outfit Chamois Niortais in July 2018 and he scored 10 goals so far in 57 First Division A appearances.

He also helped Royal Antwerp win the 2019-20 Belgian Cup.