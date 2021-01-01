Cameroon's Aboubakar and Ghana's Mensah win Super Lig title with Besiktas in final day drama

Four African stars have clinched the Turkish top-flight title with the Black Eagles

Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar, Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah, Algeria's Rachid Ghezzal and DR Congo's Fabrice N'Sakala have won the 2020-21 Turkish Super Lig title with Besiktas.

The Black Eagles came out victorious in the final day drama as they pipped second-placed Galatasaray to the top prize.

Although they are level on 84 points with Galatasaray after 40 matches, Sergen Yalcin's men have been crowned champions with a +1 goal difference.

They defeated Goztepe 2-1 in their last game of the season while the Lions hammered Yeni Malatyaspor 3-1.

In the first half of Saturday's game, Besiktas were held to a 1-1 draw before Ghezzal scored the match-winning goal in the 69th minute which sealed their 16th league crown and their first since the 2016-17 campaign.

Mensah was an unused substitute in the match while Aboubakar was not listed due to an injury.

Elsewhere at the Turk Telekom Stadium, goals from Halil Dervisoglu, Ryan Babel and Ogulcan Caglayan handed Galatasaray a 3-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor.

Egypt's Mostafa Mohamed came off the bench at the break while Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo and Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli watched on as unused substitutes.

They narrowly finished second as Mbwana Samatta’s Fenerbahce settled for third position after a 1-0 loss to Kayserispor.

The Tanzania captain was introduced as a 73rd-minute substitute as the Yellow Canaries finished the season with 79 points.

On an individual note, Gabon's Aaron Boupendza finished as the Super Lig's top scorer with 22 goals for Hatayspor and Senegal's Mame Diouf followed next with 19 goals for the same club.