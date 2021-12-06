Cambodia vs Malaysia: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Suzuki Cup table and results

For the third AFF Championship running, Malaysia has been drawn with Cambodia in the same group and just like the past two editions, the fixture between the two sides will kick-start the matches in Group B.

Malaysia has always held a superior record against Cambodia with 13 wins and only two defeats, will no doubt go into the match as the favourites despite lacking proper preparations in the build-up to this match.

Cambodia's Ryu Hirose might just utilise their pressure-free environment to cause a major upset on Monday as Tan Cheng Hoe deals with a whole host of absentees from the squad this time around for various reasons.

With tougher matches to come in the group, Harimau Malaya could ill afford to drop points in the opening match and with both teams needing to adapt to an evening kick-off, this could end of as one of the most exciting match in the competition.

Match Details

Time Date Stadium 17:30 6 December 2021 Bishan Stadium

TV channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Astro (TV and stream) RTM (TV Okey, MyFreeView)

Squad news

Cambodia with the youthful squad and longer term ambitions will be seeking to spring a surprise or two in the competition with Hirose keen to impose on a style which moves the ball quickly and being very attacking.

Talented forward Sieng Chanthea could be unleashed against Malaysia but as well there's the memories from 2016 where Chan Vathanaka almost caused Harimau Malaya a big humuliation.

On the other side, the loss of three central midfielders in Nor Azam Azih, Syamer Kutty Abba and Brendan Gan has been a big blow for Tan as he has to rebuild a new competent working engine room from scratch.

Only a late addition to the squad but the arrival of Arif Aiman has given the team a positve spark ahead of the kick-off and the JDT youngster may well go straight into the starting line-up.

What the coaches said

Ryu Hirose

"We got new players with potential for the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia. I hope the players will show good performance in the tournament.

"We have been watching the big improvement of the Malaysian team compared to three years ago. We have also prepared a lot ourselves. We will use the power of the new generation to help us in this tournament.

"Obviously we have to prepare for the SEA Games but that doesn’t mean we have to use young players if they don’t show good performance.

"Since the pandemic, we haven’t really had big international matches so we are very focus to win today."

Tan Cheng Hoe



"AFF Suzuki Cup is always one of the more exciting tournaments in Southeast Asia. I think all coaches and fans are waiting for this fantastic tournament. Hopefully it will go smoothly and everyone can enjoy the tournament.

"We just arrived yesterday (Friday) in Singapore. After the cup final on Nov 30, we have assembled all our players. As a coach we have to deal with whatever situation and be optimistic. We have to believe the players and prepare for the Cambodia game.

"Cambodia team has been playing well although they didn’t do well in the WOrld Cup qualifier but you can see they have good young players who like to play attacking football. We know the strength of their young players.

"Even though we didn’t have good preparation, we are still hopeful that things will go as planned. I need my players to focus because the first game will always be tough."

Past meetings



Date Result Competition 08 Nov 2018 Cambodia 0-1 Malaysia AFF Championship 10 Sep 2018 Cambodia 1-3 Malaysia Friendly 20 Nov 2016 Malaysia 3-2 Cambodia AFF Championship 20 Sep 2014 Malaysia 4-1 Cambodia Friendly 18 Jun 2007 Malaysia 6-0 Cambodia Friendly

