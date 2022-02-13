Cambodia eye a winning start against Brunei in AFF U23 Championship
Cambodia will have a point to prove in the AFF U23 Championship after a group stage exit in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 back in December. Japanese coach Ryu Hirose has called up several players from the senior national team in the likes of Hul Kimhuy, Soeuth Nava and Sieng Chanthea.
Chanthea and Narong Kakada are expected to feature in attack for the Angkor Warriors. The former managed to find the net against Laos in the Suzuki Cup in a 3-0 win and would hope to bag some more goals in this tournament. Meanwhile, Yue Safy and Nava will shoulder the responsibility of keeping things tight at the back. However, the omission of Visal has raised a few eyebrows as he was on target against Iraq during the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.
In 2019, Cambodia had finished fourth in this competition after narrowly losing to Vietnam in the third-place playoff. They would hope to better their performance in this edition and give enough reasons to cheer for the home fans.
CAMBODIA U23 RECENT RESULTS
Date
Match
Competition
October 23, 2021
Cambodia 4-2 Hong Kong
2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification
October 26, 2021
Japan 4-0 Cambodia
2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification
On the other hand, Brunei will be taking the field after a long layoff. They did not participate in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers and the AFF Suzuki Cup due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, the U-23 side last played a match back in December 2019 when they went up against Singapore in the South-East Asian Games.
Head coach Aminuddin Jumat has named 26 players for the AFF U23 Championship. The squad has already reached Cambodia and had the chance to train at the National Institute of Physical Education and Sports (NIPES) in Phnom Penh. This will be their debut match in the history of the competition.
BRUNEI U23 RECENT RESULTS
Date
Match
Competition
December 3, 2019
Indonesia 8-0 Brunei
Southeast Asian Games
December 5, 2019
Brunei 0-7 Singapore
Southeast Asian Games
Needless to say that a win in the opening fixture will go a long way in fulfilling Cambodia's aspirations of reaching the final four. However, if the Young Wasps manage to shock the hosts, it will be a remarkable result for Abdul Hariz and co.
They would then face Timor-Leste on matchday 2, with Cambodia locking horns with Philippines on February 17. The final matchday on February 20 then pairs Cambodia with Timor-Leste, while Philippines take on Brunei.
GROUP A STANDINGS
Position
Team
Games
Points
Goal difference
1.
Cambodia
0
0
0
2.
Timor-Leste
0
0
0
3.
Philippines
0
0
0
4.
Brunei
0
0
0