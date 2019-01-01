Calcutta Football League 2019 to kick-off on July 26

Reigning champions Mohun Bagan face Peerless in the season opener, East Bengal take on George Telegraph on July 31....

Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2019 will kick-off on July 26 with defending champions taking on last season’s runners-up Peerless SC at the Mohun Bagan ground.

38 times champions face George Telegraph just five days after Mohun Bagan’s first game on July 31 at the East Bengal. Mohammedan begin their season on July 29 against Aryans.

The Indian Football Association released the fixture for the first two rounds for the three main clubs of Kolkata Maidan. Mohun Bagan play their second match against Customs on August 6 while Mohammedan Sporting and East Bengal face Rainbow AC and BSS FC on August 8 and 9 respectively at their home grounds.

All three clubs are currently undergoing pre-season training. Mohun Bagan have already conducted a 10-day residential camp in Goa under the tutelage of their new Spanish coach Antonio Vicuna.

East Bengal too have started their pre-season under assistant coach Josep Ferre. Chief coach Alejandro Menendez will arrive in Kolkata on July 24.

Mohammedan Sporting have appointed legendary Indian coach Subrata Bhattacharya this season. The club will hope to stop the dominance of the other two Kolkata giants and bring home the CFL title after 38 years.

This year the CFL and the prestigious Durand Cup will parallel run in Kolkata. The Durand Cup begins on August 2 with Mohun Bagan taking on rivals Mohammedan Sporting.

CFL fixtures Round 1 and 2

July 26: Mohun Bagan vs Peerless

July 29: Mohammedan SC vs Aryan

July 31: East Bengal vs George Telegraph

August 6: Mohun Bagan vs Customs

August 8: Mohammedan SC vs Rainbow AC

August 9: East Bengal vs BSS