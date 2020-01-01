Caf President Ahmad on running for second term and the coronavirus crisis

The head of the African football authority has dispelled rumours swirling around that he will be running for a second term in office

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) President Ahmad Ahmad said he is yet to make a decision regarding a second term in office as he is presently focused on the fight against the coronavirus.

Ahmad took to social media on Tuesday to debunk reports circulating he has applied to run in next year's election.

Ahmad disclosed he is focused on the management of the Covid-19 crisis that has left the continent's football on a standstill with several leagues and competitions suspended indefinitely including the 2020 African Nations Championship, the 2021 qualifiers and the .

More teams

"Today, several media announced my application to a second mandate of Caf President. I am fully focused on the Covid-19 crisis management. When I'll make my decision, I will let you know," he tweeted.

Article continues below

Today, several medias announced my application to a second mandate of @CAF_Online's President. I am fully focused on the #Covid19 crisis management. When I'll take my decision, I will let you know. — Ahmad Ahmad (@AAhmad_CAF) April 28, 2020

The 60-year-old administrator became the seventh president of the African football body after displacing Issa Hayatou in an election on March 2017.

Ahmad defeated Hayatou who led Caf for 29 years by 34 votes to 20, and his tenure is set to expire in 2021.

Former General Secretary Amr Fahmy announced his candidacy to run in the 2021 election in December, but he died in February after battling with cancer.