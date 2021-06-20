Caf Confederation Cup: Kabylie hurt Coton Sport again as Pyramids hold Raja Casablanca

Kabylie grabbed a crucial away win in Cameroon while the other fixture ended in a goalless draw in Morocco

Kabylie secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Coton Sport in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup semi-final and Pyramids held Raja Casablanca to a goalless draw in the second fixture.

Sunday's result was the third time the Algerian outfit defeated the Cottoners having previously grab back-to-back wins against the same opponent in the group stage.

Coton Sport started Sunday's encounter on the front foot and they they opened the scoring at the Stade Omnisport Roumde Adjia in the 29th minute.

Lambert Gueme Araina grabbed the opener following an assist Sibiri Sanou, however, the lead did not last long as both teams went into the break on level terms.

Ahmed Kerroum inspired the Algerian visitors' comeback with his equaliser in the stoppage-time.

After the restart, Kabylie continued their dominance and finally turned the game around after Pierre Etame turned the ball into the back of his own net.

The defeat leaves the Cameroon outfit with an uphill challenge as they must cancel out the 2-1 score to advance to the final stage.

