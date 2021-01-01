Caf Confederation Cup: Caf orders Namungo FC and Primero de Agosto to play in Tanzania

The African body have now asked the Angolan side to play the two fixtures in Dar es Salaam after the first leg was cancelled

Confederation of African Football has ordered Namungo FC and Primeiro de Agosto to play their two-legged Caf Confederation Cup fixture in Tanzania.

The Tanzanian domestic Cup winners had travelled to Angola to play their first leg but the game which was set for Sunday was called off by Caf after the Angolan authorities ordered all Namungo players to self-quarantine owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On cancelling the game, the African body stated they will issue a direction on the match, and according to a statement from Tanzania Football Federation and obtained by Goal, they have now ordered both matches to be played in Tanzania.

“Caf has ruled the two-legged fixture between Namungo and Primeiro de Agosto to be played in Tanzania,” read the statement from TFF.

“The decision has been reached after the Caf committee discovered neither Namungo nor Primeiro de Agosto were responsible in stopping the kick-off of the first leg which was postponed and was set for February 14.”

The statement continued: “All the two matches must be played in the next 72 hours, and must also be played before February 26 and according to the new roster, Primeiro de Agosto will be the home team for the first leg and they will cater for all the preparations for the match, including paying the match officials.”

After the game was cancelled, Namungo’s efforts to return home were also thwarted by Angolan authorities forcing the team to spend the whole of Sunday at the airport in Angola and they were later ordered to return to the hotel with reports emerging three of their players and one official had tested positive for Covid-19.

Angolan authorities finally allowed the team to travel on Monday night and landed safely in Tanzania but without three players and one official, who were detained to undergo mandatory self-quarantine.

In an earlier interview, Namungo chairman Hassan Zidadu explained to Goal what they went through in Angola and also confirmed three of their players and one official did not travel with them to Tanzania.

“We are not happy because we simply suffered in Angola without committing any crime,” Zidadu told Goal on touching down at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

“We have suffered without any reason, we did not deserve what we went through in Luanda, we suffered and they [Angolan authorities] never gave us a good reason as to why we had to go through all those problems.

“Inside our hearts, we suffered a lot but we could do nothing, but I want to thank everyone in Tanzania for the prayers you accorded the team, we have arrived safely but three of our players and one official have remained behind to complete the mandatory Covid-19 regulations.”

Goal understands the players left in Angola are Lucas Kikoti, Fred Tangalu, and Khamis Faki, and one official, Omary Kaaya.