Caf Champions League: Zamalek’s trip to Dekedaha postponed

The encounter between last season’s Confederation Cup winners and the Somali champions will not take place due to Eid celebrations

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have granted ’s request to have their preliminary clash with Dekedaha rescheduled.

Owing to the Eid celebrations, the Egyptian club reached out to the governing body to postpone Sunday’s encounter, which has been accepted.

As reported by kingfut, the game will now take place on Friday, August 16, with the second-leg in scheduled for August 23.

They qualified for the preliminary stage of the continent’s top club competition following a second-place finish in the Egyptian Premier League, nine points behind champions .

Zamalek won their first-ever Confederation Cup title last season, after defeating RS Berkane on penalties.