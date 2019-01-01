Caf Champions League wrap: Etoile roar back against Kotoko, Enyimba eliminated by Al-Hilal

Sunday’s Caf CL games witnessed lots of drama as the final slots for the group stage were filled

A 10-man overturned a 2-0 first-leg defeat against to advance to the group stage of the Caf .

The Tunisians defeated their Ghanaian opponents 3-0 in Monastir courtesy of a Mortadha Ben Ouanes penalty in the 25th minute, as well as a Karim Laaribi brace in second-half, either side of a sending off for the home side.

Thus, Etoile advance at the expense of Asante Kotoko 3-2 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, were eliminated by Al-Hilal following a 1-0 defeat in Omdurman on Sunday.

The clubs played out to a goalless draw in Aba a fortnight ago, ergo leading to the Sudanese club’s progress.

Last year’s runners-up made light work of Nouadhibou with a 4-1 win at the Stade Mohamed V.

First-half goals from Mohammed Nahiri, Ismail El Haddad, Aymane El Hassouni and Ayoub El Kaabi sent the hosts four goals up, before the visitors secured a second-half consolation.

The Moroccans progress 6-1 on aggregate.

Five-time champions took advantage of playing the second-leg at home against Fosa Juniors by securing a 3-1 success.

Having ended the first-leg in Madagascar goalless, the Democratic Republic of the Congo outfit knew a win of any kind would carry them through.

Christian Kouame put the Ravens in front on the half-hour mark, but Herisoa Andriamamonjy levelled 10 minutes later.

Second-half goals from Chico Ushindi and Christian Koffi Kouame, in minutes 56 and 60, respectively, sent the Lubumbashi-based club through to the group stage for the third successive time.

A Yannick Bangala penalty on the stroke of half-time was enough for Congolese outfit AS Vita to progress at ASC Kara's expense, as it ended 1-0 in Kinshasa.

The 1973 champions will also be making their third consecutive appearance in the group stage.

There was drama in Guinea as Horoya exited the competition after a 5-3 loss on penalties to JS Kabylie.

Despite pegging back their Algerian opponents on aggregate, with Aristide Bance and Heritier Makambo scoring in the final 10 minutes for a 2-0 win, it wasn’t enough against the visitors who had Badreddine Souyad sent off just before half-time.

The 2015 finalists, USM Alger, defeated 2-0 in to book a spot in the next round with a 4-1 aggregate win.

A first-half Aimen Mahious brace was enough to take the North Africans through.

Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto had two away goals to thank for their progress at Green Eagles’ expense.

The Zambians picked up a 1-0 win at Estádio 11 de Novembro, but it wasn’t enough as they’d lost the first meeting on home turf 2-1.

Tapson Kaseba scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time, but the Choma-based club couldn’t score the all-important second.

The final game between and Generation Foot was cancelled after the Senegalese champions objected to the change of venue.

Caf are monitoring the situation and a decision will be made on who advances over the coming days.

The group stage draw will take place on Wednesday, October 9 in Cairo.