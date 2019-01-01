Caf Champions League: Muleka strikes as TP Mazembe edge Zesco United

The Lubumbashi side has now seized control of Group A after another victory

Jackson Muleka grabbed his second brace in as many matches following Saturday's double which helped edge Zesco United 2-1 away in a Group A match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Muleka struck in either half against the Zambians who scored through Winston Kalengo to remain winless in this campaign.

In what was their second straight victory in this group, Mazembe are guaranteed top spot regardless of the result between and Primeiro Agosto later on.

Having scored another brace in ’s 3-0 thumping of Zamalek seven days earlier in Lubumbashi, Muleka was back with another double in Ndola.

He is now the Caf top scorer so far in this campaign.

The DR Congo international first struck 10 minutes into the match after coming onto the end of Chico Ushindi’s assist.

Three minutes after the hour mark, Muleka haunted the Zambians again with another goal off a ball by Glody Likonza.

Hosts Zesco United tried to claw their way back into the match when Kalengo scored on 67 minutes after being set up by Jesse Were.

It was too little, too late for the Zambians who drew their first group game against Agosto.

Mazembe will again be on the road in their next match when they visit Agosto two days after Christmas Day while Zesco host Zamalek on the same day.