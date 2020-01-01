Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup semi-finals get new dates

The African inter-club competitions have been given new dates to complete their schedules

The Caf and Confederation Cup are set to recommence in October after an agreement was reached by the Executive Committee of the continental governing body on Thursday.

Both tournaments were suspended in May because of the coronavirus pandemic and there had not been clarity on when it was ok to resume the competition.

The first legs of the Champions League semi-finals were initially set to be played on September 25 and 26, while the return legs were scheduled for October 2 and 3. The two single-leg semi-finals of the Confederation Cup were billed for September 22 and the final on September 27.

Thursday’s ruling has now given room for both tournaments to recommence on new dates. The Champions League semi-final first leg is now slated for October 17 and 18 while the second leg is on October 23 and 24 with the final on November 6.

The Confederation Cup semis are set for October 19 and 20 with the final on October 25.

Bid opening for the upcoming competitions. pic.twitter.com/oU8AO6aPiA — CAF (@CAF_Online) September 10, 2020

It’s entirely a North African affair in the Champions League with Moroccan side taking on Egyptian giants Al-Ahly while another Egyptian giant in tackle another Moroccan team in .

Ahly edged past South African champions in the quarters while Raja triumphed over DR Congo heavyweights 2-1 on aggregate. Zamalek got the better of Esperance 3-1 on aggregate and Wydad beat of 2-1 on aggregate.

In the Confederation Cup, Pyramids FC of – who dispatched Zambian side Zanaco in the last eight, take on Horoya of Guinea, who ended the run of Nigerian giants in the previous round. The other semi is an all Moroccan affair between RS Berkane and Hassania Agadir.

Other decisions reached at the Executive Committee meeting on Thursday was to shift the African Nations Championship, originally billed for April 2020 in , to now take place from January 16, 2021, to February 7, 2021, in the same country.

The 2022 tournament billed for has been rescheduled for January 2023.