Caf Champions League: Al Ahly’s El Shahat sets sights on title after masterclass against Esperance

After putting the Blood and Gold to the sword with his second-half goal, the winger revealed his team’s intention against Kaizer Chiefs

Hussein El Shahat is eager to win the Caf Champions League with Al Ahly, as well as focus on upcoming league fixtures.

El Shahat dazzled against Esperance on Saturday, coming off the bench to complete the Red Devils’ 3-0 win on Saturday evening.

The 29-year-old replaced Taher Mohamed in the 46th minute, before finding the net on the hour mark thanks to an assist from Mohamed Magdy.

Pitso Mosimane’s side are now on course to lift the diadem for the second consecutive time after last year’s success and the winger – who formed a solid partnership with Mohamed Kafsha - is assured his team can ‘achieve’ that when they square up against Kaizer Chiefs.

"Thank God we were able to win. I would like to congratulate everyone who is associated with the club. Our target is to win the title,” El Shahat told Al Ahly website.

"We were able to win both legs of the semi-finals. Hopefully, we will be able to win the final and achieve the title.

"I have great chemistry with Afsha and we read each other’s minds and thank God I was able to score.

"We are focused on the upcoming league games and then we will concentrate on the Caf Champions League final."

Meanwhile, Akram Tawfik - who replaced injured Mohamed Hany as a right-back, shared his thoughts after the keenly contested affair

“I play wherever the coaching staff wants me to play and I try to implement their instructions as much as I can,” he said.

“Thank God, I am currently on a good form. I hope to continue performing on the same level in the upcoming period.

“Finally, I do my best to please Al Ahly fans and I like to thank them for their constant support.”

Unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, Al Ahly host Pyramids in a league game on July 1.

Next, they square up against Smouha, Al Mokawloon, Misr Lel Makasa before locking horns with Amakhosi on July 17 at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca.

In the Egyptian Premier League, Mosimane’s men occupy the third spot after garnering 41 points from 19 outings so far.

