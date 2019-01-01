Caf Caf Champions League Saturday wrap: TP Mazembe win again as Mamelodi Sundowns hold Wydad Casablanca

The action continued on Saturday with the Congolese giants and Etoile maintaining 100 percent records

Algerian forward Karim Aribi’s brace fired to the summit of Group B following a 3-0 away win at Zimbabwean champions .

The Tunisians are now three points clear at the top of their pool with Hazem Haj Hassen grabbing Etoile’s third goal at Barbourfields Stadium.

After edging eight-time champions in their opening match, Etoile followed up that feat with an away win in Zimbabwe.

It was, however, the platinum miners’ eighth straight Caf group stage match without tasting victory after they also lost to Al Hilal the previous weekend.

Elsewhere, Tout Puissant Mazembe also maintained their 100 percent record following a 2-1 win over Zesco United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Jackson Muleka scored a brace to hand victory for Mazembe while Winston Kalengo was on target for hosts Zesco.

It was Muleka’s second double after the Democratic Republic of the Congo also scored in Mazembe’s group opener against the previous weekend.

Zesco United remain winless after drawing 1-1 with Primeiro Agosto in their first match.

In Group C, USM Alger collected their second point of the campaign following a 1-1 draw with Angolan giants Petro Atletico in Luanda.

Zakaria Benchaa’s goal saw visitors USM Alger going ahead but Brazilian midfielder Toni struck back for Petro Atletico.

The Algerians’ point saw them record their second draw of the campaign after registering the same result against in their first match of the group.

In , maintained their Group C lead after a goalless draw against Wydad Casablanca at the Mohamed V Stadium.

It was a fifth straight match within two years for Sundowns to fail to beat Wydad in Casablanca but this time around the South Africans managed a point on the road.

Key players like goalkeeper Denis Onyango, Themba Zwane and Mosa Lebusa were back in Sundowns’ starting line-up while Mauricio Affonso surprisingly did not start.

The Brazilians are two points clear of second-placed USM Alger while Wydad are third in this group.