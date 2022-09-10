Barcelona match concludes as fan brought to hospital and reportedly stabilised after medical emergency

- Referee halted game with less than 10 minutes left
- Cadiz goalkeeper ran first aid kit to stands
- Match resumed after fan taken to hospital
WHAT HAPPENED? The game was stopped after a medical issue caught the attention of those on the field. Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma rushed to one of the stands and threw a first aid kit into the crowd. After a delay of around 15 minutes, the referee ordered the players off the field but they eventually reemerged to finish the match. The fan has now been reported as stable in a local hospital.
WHAT THEY SAID: Cadiz president Manuel Vizcaino told Tiempo de Juego: "[The fan] regained the pulse, and has been brought into an ambulance. [The fan] was revived, fell ill again, but was eventually stabilised."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Players were clearly distraught as they learned of the seriousness of the matter, but the match eventually went on after a lengthy delay.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona were leading 2-0 against the home side through goals from Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski, but the on-field action took secondary importance amid the medical situation. The Blaugrana went on to win 4-0 after the restart.
WHAT NEXT IN THIS SITUATION? The fan is in a local hospital and will continue to be monitored.