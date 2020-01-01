Bundesliga extends suspension until April 2 due to coronavirus crisis

The DFL believes playing games behind closed doors might be the only way for clubs to survive after it extended the Bundesliga's suspension

The has extended its ongoing suspension until April 2 but is prepared to complete the 2019-20 season behind closed doors to ensure clubs can survive a testing economic period.

's top flight was the last of Europe's "big five" leagues to cease operations in light of the coronavirus outbreak, with only last weekend's games confirmed as being postponed at the time.

However, following a meeting on Monday, the Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) confirmed its hiatus would take in the forthcoming round of fixtures in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga before making a further call over whether to reconvene after what was supposed to be the March international break at the end of this month.

More teams

The move brings the Bundesliga into line with the Premier League, LaLiga, and , which have all announced suspensions up until the first weekend of April at this stage. Ligue 1 is on hold until further notice.

Speaking at a media conference in Frankfurt, DFL chief executive Christian Seifert explained playing the remaining matches this season without fans might become a financial necessity for all clubs to remain in business.

"Nobody is a fan of matches behind closed doors but, for many clubs, they may be the only way to keep clubs in business," he said.

"I am aware that football is viewed as a billion-dollar business. But at the centre of it all is the game itself and the 56,000 jobs dependent on it every match day.

"Without sponsorship and TV income, those jobs and the very existence of clubs is in danger."

Article continues below

UEFA will host a video conference on Tuesday to discuss how to proceed with the , and , with solutions for domestic competitions within the ongoing crisis also set to be on the agenda.

This week's scheduled Champions League and Europa League fixtures, including 's game against and and 's respective ties with and , were postponed.

It has been suggested that the European Championships could be pushed back a year in order for clubs to see out their domestic campaigns, with it now highly unlikely that the tournament will kick off as scheduled on June 12.