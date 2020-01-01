Bayern bring back Lewandowski for Union test as Bundesliga returns

The Polish striker suffered a knee injury before coronavirus halted the German league, but he was back in action on Sunday

welcomed back Robert Lewandowski as Hansi Flick's side resumed their title push at Union Berlin.

Almost two-and-a-half months since their last league outing, a 2-0 home win over , Flick's men were back on duty in the capital on Sunday.

The break in action, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, has allowed Lewandowski to recover from a knee injury, and the prolific Polish striker was in the starting XI for Sunday's behind-closed-doors clash against mid-table Union, leading the attack with support from Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller.

Head coach Flick, handed that post on a permanent basis since Bayern last played, was missing injured quartet Philippe Coutinho, Corentin Tolisso, Niklas Sule and Javi Martinez.

Union were without their head coach, Urs Fischer, who travelled to during the week after the death of his father-in-law. He has since returned to but must pass a coronavirus test early next week before re-joining his squad.

Bayern headed into the game with a one-point lead over , who returned to action with a 4-0 win over on Saturday.