Bukayo Saka writes his name into Arsenal record books

The Anglo-Nigerian teenager becomes the third-youngest player to play for the Gunners, having made Unai Emery’s starting XI against Aston Villa

Teenager Bukayo Saka has become the third-youngest debutant for in a Premier League game.

Saka will make his English top-flight bow when the Gunners take on in Sunday’s fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ango-Nigerian is just 18 years and 17 days old.

The youngest to represent the North Londoners in the competition is Cesc Fabregas, who was 17 years and 104 days old when he made his bow in 2003.

18y 17d - Bukayo Saka is the third-youngest player on the day of his first Premier League start for @Arsenal, with only Cesc Fábregas (17y 104d) and Theo Walcott (17y 212d) doing so at a younger age. Bloom. pic.twitter.com/H1Kj5he3d9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 22, 2019

Theo Walcott made his Premier League bow on 19 August 2006, at 17 years and 212 days of age, coming on as a substitute against Aston Villa.

Saka was not expected to make an impression so soon, but his strike and assists against fast-tracked his involvement.

Emery’s men would be chasing their third win of the season when they take on Dean Smith’s side.

Arsenal are 11th on the log with eight points after five outings.