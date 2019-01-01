Fornaroli joins Perth Glory

After being released by Melbourne City, Uruguayan striker Bruno Fornaroli has moved to Perth Glory ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Bruno Fornaroli will spend the next two seasons with Perth Glory after signing for the A-League leaders on Friday.

Former Melbourne City striker Fornaroli is not eligible to play for the Glory until 2019-20, with the Uruguayan in line to make his debut against Premier League giants in a July friendly.

Fornaroli, 31, was released by City in February, having been frozen out of the team by head coach Warren Joyce following the pair's falling out.

"Tony [Popovic] said that there is a project here at Glory and that they want to play better than now and do better next season," said Fornaroli, who scored 57 goals in all competitions for City following his arrival in 2015.



"I believe in the project and I believe in the coach and that's why I'm here.

"I'm where I want to be and this is the most important thing for me. I'm very happy to be here."

Hello @PerthGloryFC !



It's an honour to join you!



I want to thank everybody in the club and the city for the warm welcome and the trust you have put in me, even after so much time out of the field.



Rest assured that I will give everything I have to pay that trust back. pic.twitter.com/4eVKhBQua9 — Bruno Fornaroli (@BFornaroli) March 22, 2019

On the potential of a debut against United in Perth, Fornaroli told reporters: "It's massive. To play against a team like Manchester United would be amazing. Whatever player you ask it's the same, [it would be] a dream.

"In a full stadium...this is why I say I don't want to think [about the start of next season] now, I just try to think about that game [against United]. If I have the opportunity to play it would be great."

Article continues below

Glory owner and chairman Tony Sage added: "The signing of Bruno is another strong statement of intent in terms of our ambition to bring sustained success to Perth Glory.

"Players with his great goalscoring pedigree are always in huge demand and we beat off stiff competition from a host of clubs from all over the world to sign him."

The Glory are top of the table and nine points clear of nearest rivals Sydney FC after 22 regular-season matches.