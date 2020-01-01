Bruno Fernandes will be a great asset for Man Utd - Bernardo Silva

The Manchester City star has praised a fellow countryman who completed a big money move to Old Trafford from Sporting in January

Bruno Fernandes will be a "great" addition to 's ranks, according to Bernardo Silva, who says the midfielder has the "mentality" and "character" to succeed in the Premier League.

Fernandes moved to Old Trafford from Sporting for €55 million (£47m/$60m) on January 30, putting pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

The 25-year-old established himself as one of the finest playmakers in Europe during his three-year spell at Jose Alvalade Stadium, and will be expected to add a creative spark to United's starting XI which has been sorely lacking throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

More teams

Fernandes was handed his home debut for the Red Devils last week, and he produced an accomplished display in the middle of the park during a 0-0 draw against .

talisman Bernardo, who plays alongside Fernandes for the national team, expects his compatriot to make the transition from the Primeira Liga to the Premier League seamlessly over the next few months.

"I think [Fernandes] he is going to adapt [to the Premier League], he has already played in when he was younger, so it's not his first experience abroad," Bernardo told Sky Sports.

"I'm happy for him, I'm happy that he's playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and I think he's going to do great at Man Utd.

"The best thing about Bruno is his mentality and the way he gives himself to the team 100 per cent and he just goes in every game. It doesn't matter who he's playing against and his mentality and character is the best thing about him.

"The first time I played with Bruno, we were 18 years old so my first game for Portugal at Under-19s was also Bruno's first game for Portugal. Then we played together for the U21s, the national team and now we're both in Manchester so it's great. We're rivals but it's good to have him here.

"Changing is always complicated, you have to adapt to the way your new team plays, your team-mates, the way the manager wants to play, sometimes new systems. So maybe it will take him a few months but I think it's good that he's here and he'll be a great asset for Man Utd - but hopefully not against Man City."

Article continues below

Fernandes will be back in contention for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's line up when United take on at Stamford Bridge on February 17.

The Blues are fourth in the Premier League standings at the moment, but the Red Devils can move to within three points of the final spot if they pick up a win in west London.

Bernardo, meanwhile, is currently preparing with the rest of his City team-mates for a meeting with West Ham at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, as the reigning champions look to reduce the 22-point gap between themselves and runaway leaders .