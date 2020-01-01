Bruno Fernandes set to sign for Manchester United in €55m deal

Following an extended period of negotiations, the Portuguese midfielder is poised to finalise his long-awaited move to Old Trafford

have agreed a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from CP, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Fernandes will join United following an extended period of negotiations and is due to become the club's first, and perhaps only, January signing.

The midfielder will head to Old Trafford as part of a deal worth an initial €55 million (£47m/$60m).

United could pay up to €80m (£68m/$88m) for the Portuguese star due to a number of additional clauses that have been agreed to by the two parties, including €5m centred around personal objectives, €5m based on United's participation and another €15m related to individual awards.

The deal is still subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms with the midfielder.

In recent days, reports emerged that were interested in signing Fernandes, with the club looking to use the midfielder as a bargaining chip for a deal with Valencia involving Rodrigo.

But United won the race for his signature and Fernandes could make his debut for the club as soon as Saturday's Premier League match against .

Fernandes has emerged as a star for Sporting in recent years, having spent the early parts of his career with and in .

The midfielder scored 33 goals in all competitions last season and has netted 15 more goals this campaign for the Portuguese side.

Internationally, the 25-year-old has earned 25 caps for , having scored two goals with the senior team.

He was also part of the side that won the last summer as well as being involved in Portugal's 2018 World Cup squad.

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-place and level on points with sixth-place and seventh-place Wolves.

The club have been through a tumultuous period in recent weeks, though, with a run of three defeats in their last four league games.

Tensions reached an all-time high on Tuesday evening as the home of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was attacked by fans armed with flares.

Before Saturday's clash with Wolves, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are set to face on Wednesday in the second leg of the semi-finals.