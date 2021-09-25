The home side had the chance to secure a point in stoppage time but Fernandes missed from the spot for just the second time since joining the club

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not happy with the way Aston Villa players crowded Bruno Fernandes before the midfielder missed a late penalty.

Villa took home the three points from the Premier League clash at Old Trafford through an 88th-minute header from Kortney Hause.

United had the chance to take a point from the game minutes later when they were awarded the penalty in stoppage time as Hause was judged to have handled the ball when he blocked Fernandes' cross.

What has been said?

The spot-kick was delayed as players from both sides surrounded the penalty area and the referee, with the away side protesting against the decision.

Fernandes altered his usual approach to penalties, abandoning his usual skip in the run up and subsequently sent it sailing over the bar.

Solskjaer complained that the Villa players tried to put the Portugal star off in his post-match interview, saying: "First of all, the way they get around the penalty spot, around Bruno and all that, that's not to my liking, but I do understand it, it shouldn't be that way.

"Bruno is normally very good in those positions and unfortunately just missed this one. It doesn't get into Bruno's head, he's strong mentally and he'll step forward again."

He added in his press conference: "Today you would back Bruno with your mortgage. What I didn't like was the way they crowded the penalty spot. It clearly worked for them but that's not great to see. They achieved what they wanted to."

Asked if Fernandes was the first choice to take the penalty, Solskjaer replied: "The decision is made before the game, yeah."

What is Fernandes' penalty record at Man Utd?

Fernandes' penalty was his 23rd for the Red Devils and just the second he has missed.

The last time the midfielder failed to convert a spot kick was last October in the 4-1 win at Newcastle.

What did Aston Villa say about the penalty?

Villa defender Hause said he was upset at having given away the penalty, but feels he was hard done by after seeing the replay of the incident.

"When they gave the penalty I was devastated and fuming with myself. Looking back I didn't make myself any bigger," he said to BBC Match of the Day.

"I've tried to bring my arms in so when Bruno blazed it over the bar I was relieved. I think it was justice in the end because I don't think it was a penalty."

Article continues below

Villa manager Dean Smith agreed with the centre-back, saying: "I've seen it back. I thought it was a very harsh penalty. I'm not sure where is is supposed to put his arms when it flashes across.

"For me, justice was done when he missed it."

Further reading