Pressure begins to pile on Brunei DPMM after draw against Young Lions

League leaders Brunei DPMM fail to go seven points clear at the top of the table

The pressure is beginning to pile on Brunei DPPM as they blew an opportunity to go seven points clear at the top of the league, after drawing 1-1 against .

finished the match with ten men after Awangku Yura Indera Putra was sent off in the 71st minute, only adding to the club's woes. Conversely, the match began well for the Bruneians.

Charlie Clough put the away side in the lead after scoring in the ninth minute. DPMM looked to be in control of proceedings but it was not meant to be as the red card had an adverse effect on their chances for victory. Young Lions' Naqiuddin Eunos would soon equalise in the 85th minute to give Fandi Ahmad's charges a valuable point against the league leaders.