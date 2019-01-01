Bristol City’s Afobe ‘devastated’ by death of two-year-old daughter

The DR Congo international has announced the passing away of his daughter in a statement on Sunday

striker Benik Afobe has stated his family are ‘devastated and heartbroken’ following the death of his two-year-old daughter Amora.

According to the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man, his daughter died of a severe infection on Friday evening, despite frantic efforts made to save her life.

"Amora was taken to hospital for treatment after unexpectedly developing a severe infection," read a statement from Afobe.

"Unfortunately she then suffered a number of serious complications and, despite doctors doing absolutely everything that they could, Amora passed away peacefully with the love of her family by her side.

"The entire family have been left totally devastated and heartbroken, and would like to ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time."

Afobe, on-loan from , has scored three goals in five Championship games for Bristol this season before suffering a knee injury in September which has since sidelined him from action.