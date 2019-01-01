Brighton sign Huddersfield midfielder Mooy on season-long loan deal

The Australia international has also penned a new three-year contract with the Terriers, but his immediate ambition is to play in the Premier League

have signed midfielder Aaron Mooy on a one-year loan deal, as Graham Potter looks to strengthen his side ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 28-year-old has also signed a contract extension at Huddersfield, with his new deal running until 2022.

Australian international Mooy scored three goals in 29 Premier League appearances for the Terriers last season, also playing 90 minutes as Huddersfield were beaten by in their Championship opener on Monday.

“We are delighted to welcome Aaron to the club," Potter told the club's website. "He has played very well over the past two seasons in the Premier League, and will bring a different option and added competition to our midfield.



“He’s been a talisman for Huddersfield in recent seasons with his performances on the field; and he’s proved to be an excellent professional both on and off the pitch.



“I’m looking forward to working with him, and he is another good addition to our squad ahead of the new season.”

Mooy's initial loan spell at Huddersfield in 2016-17, when he joined from parent club , was hugely productive.

He established himself as former manager David Wagner's key player in their promotion push, as they eventually beat Reading in the Championship Play-off final.

After two years in the Premier League he has now made more than 100 league appearances for the Terriers and, while his impact at top-flight level might not have lived up to some fans' hopes, it was unlikely the club would be able to keep hold of him following relegation.

His new contract suggests a belief in Jan Siewert's ability to take his side straight back up, but would also put the club in a stronger position should they have to sell in future.

He follows Adam Webster, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay and Matt Clarke as Brighton's fifth signing of the summer window.

Article continues below

Mooy's international midfield team-mate Massimo Luongo, meanwhile, has completed a switch of his own after joining from .

The 26-year-old moves for an undisclosed fee after four years at Loftus Road, signing a reported three-year contract with the Owls.

Luongo has previously spent time with Swindon, Ipswich and .