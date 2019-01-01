Brazil training gets underway ahead of friendly with Senegal

Brazil's training got underway yesterday at the Kallang Football Hub

's training got underway yesterday at the Kallang Football Hub ahead of their friendly match against on Thursday.

The Selecao, who are in Singapore as part of their Brazil world tour will be seen playing Senegal and . Yesterday's training saw the likes of Neymar Jr, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Thiago Silva and Lucas Paqueta being put through their paces.

This isn't the first time the five-time World Champions have come to Singapore. In 2014, they played at the Kallang National Stadium with Neymar scoring four goals.