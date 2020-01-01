Bouhaddouz hits brace as SV Sandhausen defeat Sevilla

The 32-year-old got a first-half double as the German second division outfit silenced Los Nervionenses

Aziz Bouhaddouz was on target twice as SV Sandhausen secured a 3-1 victory over in a friendly game on Monday.

The Moroccan got a first-half double as the 2 team put the Spanish top-flight side to the sword in Chiclana de la Frontera.

The 32-year-old handed Uwe Koschinat’s men a sixth-minute lead before sealing his brace in the 20th minute as the first half ended 2-0 in their favour.

The Spanish giants reduced the deficit on the hour mark before Mario Engels sealed the victory with his 62nd-minute strike.

Victory for Sandhausen put them in the right frame of mind ahead of their next league outing on January 29 against Osnabruck.

Bouhaddouz boasts six goals in 12 Bundesliga 2 outings as they continue their chase for a Bundesliga ticket.

For Sevilla, they face in Tuesday’s Round of 32 clash at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.