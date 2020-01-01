Boubacar Kamara names Neymar his toughest opponent, aims to emulate Koulibaly

The 20-year old has spoken of his experience playing against the Brazilian and his target to follow the footsteps of the Senegal international

Oympique centre-back Boubacar Kamara has named star Neymar as his toughest opponent and aims to emulate defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The French-born Mauritanian has become a key member of the squad since breaking into the first team in 2017, having joined the youth team in 2005.

The 20-year old has featured in 57 league games since his promotion to the senior team, including 24 in this campaign where he has capped his impressive defensive performances with one goal and two assists.

The youngster is hoping to follow in the foot steps of international Koulibaly and star Virgil van Dijk, who play in the same position as him.

"At the moment I like Kalidou Koulibaly and Virgil van Dijk very much," Kamara told website.

"They are the two benchmarks in my position, tough players, difficult to pass, with a good long game and plenty of character."

Having played against many top players in Ligue 1, Kamara has picked PSG and Brazilian star Neymar as the most difficult player he has faced.

"It's Neymar. He's a world-class player, unpredictable, and therefore very hard to mark," he added.

The defender will hope to continue with his fine defensive form when football activities resume globally and in , having been suspended due to coronavirus outbreak.