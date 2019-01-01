Borussia Dortmund’s Hakimi aims to emulate Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal

The Morocco international is hoping to return to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as a starter after the experience gathered at the Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund defender Achraf Hakimi is aiming to emulate Real Madrid right-back, Dani Carvajal.

The 20-year-old is currently on a two-year-loan with Dortmund, having joined them in the summer of 2018 from Real Madrid in an effort to secure more game time and gather experience.

The wing-back was promoted to Madrid first team last season and was limited to nine LaLiga appearances prior to his departure.

And the youngster has taken the Spain international as a ‘reference point’ who went on a similar path; leaving Los Blancos in 2012 to spend a year with Bayer Leverkusen before he became a regular starter at the Bernabeu outfit.

“For me, Carvajal is a reference point and I can look to what he has done and is doing with his career,” Hakimi told Marca.

“He went to German football and thrived professionally to return to the club and become a regular, and maybe I am on the same path right now, I feel that I am growing a lot.

“Why did I join Borussia? There were offers from elsewhere and in Spain but this is a historic club that I believed would allow me to grow and hopefully, I can stay on this path.

“I cannot say where I will be next year or the season after, right now I am focused on my time with Dortmund and not thinking too much about what my future holds.”

Hakimi has been impressive since moving to the German Bundesliga side featuring in 18 games in all competitions, scoring once and contributing six assists.

The Morocco defender will hope to continue the sparkling form when Dortmund play host to Hannover 96 on Saturday.