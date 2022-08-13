Borussia Dortmund ink sponsorship deal with Auric International Markets

BVB have got into a partnership with the financial brokerage firm to expand in the Asian territory

Borussia Dortmund have got into a partnership with Auric International Markets Limited (AIMS), one of the world’s leading financial brokers, for the 2022-2023 season.

This deal has been brokered by by SPORTFIVE, BVB’s exclusive commercial rights agency, and will be active in the Asian market.

As a regional partner of BVB, AIMS will focus on the highly bankable segment of football supporters, as well as further strengthen its brand in the European and international markets.

While BVB supporters can enjoy AIMS’ cutting-edge trading platform, low latency connectivity and superior liquidity, AIMS will capitalise on the football club’s assets and benefit from significant branding exposure, and develop engaging co-branded content on the club’s official social channel @BlackYellow on Instagram and Twitter (over 4M followers).

“We are very pleased to welcome a global leader in the financial brokerage industry, AIMS, as a regional partner of Borussia Dortmund. The new partnership aligns with our core values and will enable the club to further increase our presence across the region. We look forward to collaborating with AIMS to provide unique content for our fans," stated Suresh Letchmanan, Managing Director of BVB Asia Pacific.

“It is a huge honour to partner with Borussia Dortmund, one of the world’s most popular and successful teams. As a leading global financial broker, AIMS is always looking out for opportunities to innovate and further grow our brand, and this exciting new collaboration represents a monumental milestone as we embark on our first venture into sport sponsorship. We are excited to work together with Borussia Dortmund and create engaging experiences for the fans,” said Aaron Chang, Director at AIMS following the signing of the deal.

In celebration of this new partnership, AIMS will be offering its valued clients from the China, Indo-China and India regions an opportunity to obtain exclusive BVB club offers and benefits, such as VIP tickets and merchandise products. More details will be provided in due course.