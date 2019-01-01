Boost for Liverpool as Matip insists he is fit for Man Utd clash

The Reds centre-back has shaken off a knock and hopes to be in contention to start against their fierce rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday

Joel Matip has given a positive update on his fitness ahead of 's trip to this weekend, insisting he is ready to return to action.

The Reds will arrive at Old Trafford top of the Premier League table and with a perfect record in the competition this season, having won all eight of their games so far.

And Jurgen Klopp will be glad to have Matip available after he picked up a knock against last month, missing Liverpool's games against Red Bull Salzburg and as a result.

Having been given the international break to recover, Matip returned to training at Melwood this week and will hope to start against United on Sunday. “I’m back in training and hopefully I will stay fit,” he said on Thursday. “I’m back in training and I feel good. Of course, if I’m needed, I will be there.

“Injuries [happen] to a player. Now I’m back, I hope I stay fit and I can focus on the positives.”

Liverpool go to Old Trafford looking to increase the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer , with United currently 12th in the table.

Solskjaer's side have won only twice in the Premier League this season, beating on the opening day and then edging past Leicester in mid-September.

While Liverpool have players coming back into contention, United are still digesting the news that both Paul Pogba and David de Gea will miss the game with a foot and groin injury respectively.

Klopp, meanwhile, will not only be able to call upon Matip again but goalkeeper Alisson has also returned to training for the first time since picking up a calf injury on the opening weekend of the campaign.

United have won only one of their last eight meetings with their old rivals in all competitions, and inn an interview with Sky Sports this week, Solskjaer said: “I'm an optimist, and I'd rather be an optimist and be proved wrong than a pessimist and be right.

"I always look at the next game as a chance. The Liverpool game is a great chance for us to go the other way.

“It's in my nature to think of the best-case scenario. I know the fans and the players will be up for it.

"We've had some great sessions here and I know we'll be prepared. The players will give absolutely everything, and let's see where it takes us.”