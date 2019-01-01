Boost for Juventus as Ronaldo returns to training ahead of Ajax clash

have been handed a huge boost ahead of their tie with after Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training.

There were concerns that the international would not be able to shake off a thigh injury in time to feature in Wednesday's showdown with the Dutch side.

He has, however, taken part in training with the rest of the squad on Tuesday and looks set to be given the green light to play.

More to follow...