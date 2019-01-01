Boost for Chelsea with Hudson-Odoi nearing a return to action

The Blues' teenage star hopes to be playing again in a few weeks after recovering from injury, handing his new boss a significant boost

After a mixed start to the Premier League season for , Frank Lampard's side are set for a welcomed boost with Callum Hudson-Odoi nearing a return to action.

The 18-year-old attacker has been sidelined since April when he ruptured his Achilles in a 2-2 draw against .

It was an otherwise breakthrough season for Hudson-Odoi, who scored four times in the for the Blues as they went on to claim the title.

Given a full pre-season to focus on recovery, the teenager revealed just how close he is to a return, with Chelsea struggling for consistency early on in the season.

"Recovery has gone really well and I feel good," Hudson-Odoi told Sky Sports News.

"Hopefully I can be back after the international break. We have to just get things going and hopefully everything goes to plan.

"I was scared it could take longer but really recovery has gone very well and I am really happy everything has gone to plan.

"Now I just can't wait to get back on the pitch and start playing again."

The Blues have won just one of their first four league games under Lampard, squandering a 2-0 lead on Saturday as they drew 2-2 with .

While Lampard has failed to hit the ground running on his return to Stamford Bridge, Hudson-Odoi is looking forward to being given a chance to shine under him.

"He is a top manager, I've said it from the start. He's there and he's giving youth a chance," he said.

"He says to us if you work hard and believe in yourself you will get your chance."

Lampard himself has expressed his excitement at being able to soon unleash the attacker.

Article continues below

"The injury looks good which is the great news," Lampard said in August.

"Then he’s going to have to be fitter than he’s ever been because I’m going to want him to run!"

Currently ninth in the Premier League, Chelsea will return to action after the international break with an away match against on September 14.