Boost for Arsenal as Saka declared fit to face Newcastle United

The Anglo-Nigerian is among the three players who could return to Mikel Arteta's team on Sunday after recovering from their respective injuries

Bukayo Saka has been declared fit and available for 's Premier League match against on Sunday.

The 18-year-old limped off after a knock in his right knee in the Gunners' goalless draw against at Turf Moor a fortnight ago.

With Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac out, Saka played in an unfamiliar left-back position and has been impressive in Mikel Arteta's team with his fine performances.

The Nigerian descent has played 15 Premier League games for Arsenal this campaign, and he could make his 11th league start against the Magpies at the Emirates Stadium.

So far this season, the teenage sensation has contributed three goals and five assists after 25 matches across all competitions for the Gunners.

Arteta also has Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson available for selection following their return from a thigh strain and hamstring strain respectively.