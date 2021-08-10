Messi's PSG move didn't impact Ronaldo's Juventus future, says Bonucci

A team-mate of one global superstar is adamant that the decision of another to leave Barcelona for PSG did not influence events in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo had sparked talk of interest from Paris Saint-Germain before the Ligue 1 giants were presented with an opportunity to sign Lionel Messi, but Leonardo Bonucci claims the Portuguese superstar was never looking for a way out of Juventus.

Speculation regarding the future plans of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner surfaced on the back of a testing 2020-21 campaign in Turin that left Juventus without a domestic title and reflecting on more Champions League misery.

With Ronaldo approaching the final year of his contract, a move elsewhere was mooted for the legendary 36-year-old, but it is his eternal rival Messi that has delivered the biggest transfer shock of the summer by severing ties with Barcelona as a free agent.

What has been said?

The Argentine icon is now expected to link up with PSG, ruling out any chance of Ronaldo treading that path, but Bonucci claims the decisions made by Messi have not impacted those of his current club colleague.

The Juve defender told Gazzetta dello Sport: "I think that Cristiano Ronaldo would have stayed even if Messi had not gone to PSG.

"For us, it’s an added value and I’m sure that this year, more than in past years, he will help us reach all of our goals."

Will there be more arrivals at Juve?

While the Bianconeri have been able to retain Ronaldo's services, bringing fresh faces on board has proved tricky.

A deal has been done for Brazilian teenager Kaio Jorge, but he remains one for the future and talks elsewhere have not been as productive.

Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli remains a top target, but is proving difficult to prise from Sassuolo, while a return to Italy for Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has also been mooted.

On a possible retracing of steps by the Bosnian midfielder, Bonucci said: "We spoke, but not about the transfer market. We spoke as friends, not as former team-mates.

"He’s a great player, if he comes back, he would certainly be an important player for the group and for the team."

Juventus suffered a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy last time out and have a final friendly date with Atalanta to take in on Saturday before opening a new Serie A season away at Udinese on August 22.

