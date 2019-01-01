Bonucci backs Ronaldo to get back to his best for Juventus

The Portuguese star has been struggling to make a big impact this season in Italy, but his teammates believe he will still prove crucial

Leonardo Bonucci will be glad to see Cristiano Ronaldo back on the pitch for and is not concerned by the forward's recent tough stretch at .

Juve superstar Ronaldo has been substituted in his past two club matches, reportedly leaving the stadium before full-time last time out against .

Coach Maurizio Sarri attributed the former forward’s early withdrawal down to a bruised knee, yet he is in line to start for Portugal against Lithuania in qualifying on Thursday.

Club colleague Bonucci is keen not to dwell on the events of recent weeks, though, happy to instead back Ronaldo to return to Turin determined to lead the Bianconeri going forward.

"I like to look forward, not back," international Bonucci told a news conference. "There will be time to talk but now we are with the national teams.



"He will play with Portugal - that means he is physically better and mentally great. And I am here to represent Italy. In Turin, we will talk.

"There are still many games in which we will need the best Ronaldo. I am convinced that, for him, too, the goal is to be better than the past to achieve team and personal goals."

Ronaldo has scored six goals in 14 matches in all competitions for Juve this season.

Sarri's men are one point clear of nearest rivals at the top of , while they have secured their place in the knockout stages with two group matches to spare.

Speaking after Ronaldo's substitution midweek against AC Milan, Sarri praised Ronaldo's dedication and backed him to bounce back once he shakes off a lingering injury.

“We must thank Ronaldo, because he made a sacrifice to be there at all tonight in a difficult situation," Sarri told Sky Sport Italia post-match.

Article continues below

"He did everything possible to play, but I saw he was not well and thought it best to take him off. It’s only natural a player is going to be irritated to leave the pitch, especially when he worked so hard to be there.

"Over the last month, he has had this little knee problem, he had a knock in training and it hurt the collateral ligament. When he trains at high intensity or plays, it unbalances him, so he ends up overcompensating and it damages the calf and thigh muscles.

“It is affecting his performances and he is not at his best at the moment. All players who are trying to give their best will have at least five minutes of being annoyed when they are substituted, but a coach would, in general, be much more worried if he didn’t seem upset.”