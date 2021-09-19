The Atlas Lion had to be at his best to ensure he stopped Mikel Oyarzabal from finding the back of the net

Morocco international Yassine 'Bono' Bounou stopped a penalty to help Sevilla claim a point in a 0-0 draw, away to Real Sociedad in their La Liga match at Reale Arena, in Donostia-San Sebastian on Sunday.

The penalty was taken in the 25th minute when Diego Carlos handled the ball in the danger zone. Initially, referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz had waved play-on but after a few seconds, his colleagues advised him to check the VAR.

After the review, he changed his mind and pointed to the penalty spot. Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up for the occasion, but the Atlas Lion was well prepared and pulled off a save to deny the former.

It was vital save that ensured the Palanganas did not go behind against their hosts.

His Morocco teammate Youssef En-Nesyri was well marked in the first half and did not manage to get a decent opportunity. In the 12th and 14th minutes, he was correctly flagged offside after thinking he had beaten the defenders.

The striker, twice, early in the second half, managed to bring in two good crosses in the 18-yard-area, but there was no one to take advantage of them.

By the 67th minute, Sevilla had just one attempt on target and it was no surprise when En-Nesyri was eventually substituted in the 70th minute and Rafa Mir took his position.

There was nothing much for Bono to do after his first-half save, apart from two feeble efforts that he had no problem collecting.

Sevilla have now collected eight points from the four matches they have played this season. They have claimed two wins, and as many draws, scoring five goals in the process and conceding just one.

Real Sociedad are on 10 points having won three of their four matches, drawing the remaining one. They have scored six goals and conceded four.

The next assignment for Sevilla will be away to third-placed Valencia, pending Sunday's late fixture against Real Madrid.