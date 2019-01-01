Blow for Arsenal as injury rules Ceballos out of Leicester clash

have been dealt a blow ahead of Saturday's crunch meeting with after midfielder Dani Ceballos was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The international limped off during the second half of Wednesday's draw with Vitoria in the .

And the Gunners have now confirmed that while the full extent of his injury is not yet known, the loanee will not be part of the squad for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Article continues below

Ceballos has become a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium since his arrival on a season-long deal from Santiago Bernabeu over the summer despite his 17 appearances for the club only yielding one goal and two assists thus far.

Reports suggest Madrid are keen to keep hold of him when his loan deal expires given some of his more impressive performances, though his relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane has not always been the best.

More to follow...