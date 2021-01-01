Birthday boy Sampaoli praises matchwinner Thauvin after Marseille's 'emotional' victory over Brest

The coach was delighted to celebrate with the winger as they sealed a second win in a row

Jorge Sampaoli singled out Florian Thauvin for praise after the Marseille winger dedicated his goal against Brest to his new coach.

Thauvin struck late in the game to restore Marseille's lead and celebrated with Sampaoli, who was able to mark his birthday with a win as Michael Cuisance went on to score in stoppage time to make it 3-1 to the hosts.

The victory is Marseille's second since Sampaoli took charge of the team as the Argentine's reign started with a 1-0 win against Rennes on Wednesday.

What did Sampaoli say?

The 61-year-old was happy to secure the three points from a tough match and believes his team's tactics were less influential than the emotion of the game.

"Thauvin's goal was very important for us. Flo Thauvin really wanted to mark this evening and he came to dedicate it to me for my birthday," Sampaoli said in a press conference.

"The energy that the team have been able to put in and the changes they have managed to make have enabled us to go for this victory.

"With the energy, the will, we will now be able to progress in the game. It's a victory based more on the emotional than on the tactics."

What did Thauvin say?

Marseille had won just one of their last 11 matches in Ligue 1 before Sampaoli's arrival and Thauvin is relieved to see his side turn their form around.

"It was a real test to see if we could put together two victories. It was not easy but we did it. There was a very important contribution from the substitutes. It allowed us to finish the match off.

"I'm happy to see OM with that [happy] face again, it's good for us, for the supporters. Hopefully we can continue. We will have a week to work well."

Dimitri Payet, who set up Arkadiusz Milik for the opening goal early in the second half before Lilian Brassier equalised for Brest, hopes OM can build on their positive start under Sampaoli.

"We must congratulate Brest who tried to play," he told Canal+.

"Between Luis Henrique and Cuisance, we saw that the substitutes were decisive, as at the start of the week [against Rennes].

"That's six points in two games, it's very encouraging for the future. This allows us to have a quieter week to rest and work."

What next for Marseille?

Marseille, who are now fifth in Ligue 1, will face Nice in the French top flight next week.

They will then host Dijon on April 4.

