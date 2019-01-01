Bidvest Wits vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Clever Boys will play host to Masandawana in Durban in the battle between two Gauteng teams

are set to welcome in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday.

The Clever Boys returned to winning ways in the league when they defeated Lamontville 1-0 away in their last match in the competition.

Gavin Hunt will be looking to ensure that Wits keep up with the pacesetters in the race for this season's PSL title with a win over Sundowns.

However, Masandawana are brimming with confidence after clinching the Telkom Knockout Cup over the weekend following a win against .

Pitso Mosimane has now turned his attention to the PSL as Sundowns eye their third consecutive league win having defeat Stellenbosch 3-1 at home in their previous game in the competition.

Game Bidvest Wits vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Tuesday, December 17 Time 19:30 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Wits have not reported any injuries ahead of their highly-anticipated clash with the defending league champions.



Hunt will be hoping that Gift Motupa continues his scoring form with the former striker having netted the only goal of the match against Arrows last week.

The Clever Boys are currently placed fifth on the league standings - 15 points behind the leaders, , but the former have four games in hand.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will be without Ricardo Nascimento, Oupa Manyisa, Anthony Laffor and Rivaldo Coetzee, who are all nursing long-term injuries.



However, Mosimane has depth in his squad and he will look to Mauricio Affonso, whose brace inspired Brazilians to a victory over Maritzburg on Saturday.



Masandawana find themselves on the third spot in the league standings - 10 points behind Chiefs, but the former have one game in hand.

Match Preview

Wits have blown hot and cold at home in recent months having recorded three wins and two defeats in their last five league matches as hosts.

They lost 1-0 to SuperSport United in their last home match and Hunt will be keen to ensure that Students improve their home record in order to mount a serious challenge for the league title.



On the other hand, Sundowns are winless in their last two away league matches having recorded a draw and defeat on the road.

The 3-2 defeat to Arrows ended Masandawana's nine-match unbeaten run on the road and Mosimane will be eager to ensure that Sundowns are consistent as they look to defend their PSL title.

Article continues below

In head-to-head stats since 1985, Wits and Sundowns have clashed in 67 league matches.

The Brazilians have the upper had having registered 36 wins compared to 17 for the Clever Boys, while 14 games have been drawn.

Last season, Wits held Sundowns to a 1-1 draw in Tshwane in October 2018 and the second round leg clash also ended in a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg in February 2019.