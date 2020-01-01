Bernard Mensah strikes as Kayserispor stun Sivasspor in Turkish Super Lig

The Ghanaian has increased his goal tally for the Anatolian Star after a good outing on Sunday

international Bernard Mensah was on target as Kayserispor registered a 2-0 away triumph over Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The 25-year-old's effort seven minutes to full-time secured all three points for the Anatolian Star in the match week 29 fixture at Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium.

Despite the win, Kayserispor still stay trapped in the relegation zone while Sivasspor are third on the standings.

The goal was Mensah's fifth strike of the season in 23 league appearances. He also has eight assists to his name this term.

Hasan Huseyin Acar broke the deadlock for Kayserispor in the third minute of first-half injury time, benefiting from a Pedro Henrique assist.

That was after Mert Hakan Yandas wasted a 12th-minute penalty for the home side.

In the 83rd minute, Mensah wrapped up all three points for the visitors with a cool penalty.

He will hope to continue his fine form when the Anatolian Star host fifth-placed in their next game.

The midfielder joined Kayserispor on a permanent contract last year following an initial loan deal from .

He had loan spells with Turkish club Kasimpasa and Portuguese fold Vitoria Guimaraes before transferring to Kayserispor.

Owing to his fine showing in the Super Lig, Mensah has reportedly attracted interest from giants , and Besiktas amid rumours of an imminent exit from Kayserispor at the end of the season.

“Every football player wants to play [for] a big team," Mensah said in relation to the speculations, as reported by Fanatik.

"I am currently thinking only about Kayserispor.

"If such an offer comes, it will be considered.

“Every footballer wants to play in the and in the European League, [but] I'm happy here right now.

"However, if the offer comes from a big team, it will be important for the player's career. Then I will talk to our mother, Berna [Kayserispor Chairman Berna Gozbası]."

Mensah, a full Ghana international, will hope his fine season performance at club level convinces Black Stars coach CK Akonnor for a recall following a long snub for national duty.