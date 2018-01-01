Berg backs Man Utd's Solskjaer appointment & says Cardiff relegation not relevant

The Norweigian's success with Molde is a greater indicator of his Manchester United potential than other failings, says the former Red Devil

Henning Berg is not concerned by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's failed stint at Cardiff City, believing the new interim Manchester United manager faces a very different challenge at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer was appointed as United's caretaker boss on Wednesday, replacing Jose Mourinho until the end of the season, but his previous experience in the Premier League was far from successful, overseeing Cardiff's relegation in 2014.

However, the former Norway forward has also twice guided Molde to the Tippeligaen title, which compatriot and former team-mate Berg believes will prove more relevant at a giant like United.

"I look at [Cardiff] as an experience for him, where he has tested himself in this league, but with a team that is fighting relegation and not a team that is looking to compete at the other end of the table," Berg told Sky Sports.

"Those are two completely different things. When you have players winning one game out of four, compared to teams that are supposed to win three games out of four, the mentality is completely different. I don't think that will have too much impact on the job he does at United now.

"I think the job he did at Molde [winning two titles] was much closer to how he would like to work as a manager at United, in terms of how he worked with the players, how he played offensive football, how he handled the squad, how he needed to rotate sometimes, how he found the different tactics.

"When he was at Molde, of course, teams played more defensively against him, against a good team. He needed to break it down. He's been successful in Norway, in two terms now, and I think he's got good enough experience to do a good job with United until the end of the season."

As fate would have it, Solskjaer's first test as United boss will come against his former club, as he takes his new squad to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils are currently 11 points behind Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish and the 45-year-old coach will be hoping for a comfortable three points to kick off his reign in Manchester and reignite the club's season.

United must then contend with a Premier League double just after Christmas, as they host Bournemouth on Boxing Day before travelling to St James' Park to face Newcastle four days later.