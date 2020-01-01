'You have two kids, who do you love most!' - Berbatov unable to pick between Spurs and Man Utd as Premier League returns

The former Bulgaria sharpshooter starred with both Premier League clubs and will not play favourites when they clash on June 19

Former Spurs and ace Dimitar Berbatov admits that picking a favourite out of the two sides is akin to choosing one of his children over the other.

The Reds visit north London on June 19 to mark their first game back since the Premier League went into lockdown in March. Both teams continue to harbour aspirations, with United currently occupying fifth place and four points back in eighth.

That first clash post-coronavirus shutdown, then, could have huge implications in the race for European football - but Berbatov, who spent three seasons at White Hart Lane and a further four with United, will not play favourites with his ex-club.

“Health comes first and we all understand, but you hope things come back to normal as soon as possible," the ex-Bulgaria striker explained to the Independent.

"We see now, slowly but surely, the was first, now the Premier League is coming back, I’m excited, especially that first game – Spurs vs United. The bad thing is there are no fans, but safety first.

“Harry Kane is back, Son [Heung-Mn] is back, Spurs are getting back their firepower, [Paul] Pogba is back for United which I think is a great, great bonus for the team. People ask me who I support in this game, and I am always ‘you have two kids, who do you love most!’

“I support both teams, the only thing I would like to see is good football, but as you mentioned, as we all know, the break was too big.

"So I’m curious as to how they handle the first game, especially for United, if they win and lose, they’re even points for the Champions League. For Spurs it's a bit difficult because they are seven points behind top four so if they take a win, it’s a great bonus for them.

"So that first game is so important for both teams. Hopefully we can watch good football.”

Berbatov officially hung up his boots in 2019 at the age of 38 after distinguished career at both club and international level, but the eccentric ex-forward asserts that he knows exactly how he would have spent lockdown: honing his already exceptional ability with the ball at his feet.

“Kicking a ball against the wall and stopping it,” he explained when asked about his hypothetical quarantine training regime.

“That’s the perfect exercise. You can improvise and improve. Even in tight spaces, if you have a small ball, a tennis ball, try to keep it in the air, to train that reflex, that habit of keeping the ball close to your feet. This kind of improvisation can add to your game – especially if you don’t have the best first touch.”