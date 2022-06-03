Belgium crushed by Netherlands in Nations League as World Cup prep off to rocky start
Getty / GOAL
Belgium's World Cup preparations got off on the wrong foot on Friday as the Red Devils were thrashed 4-1 by neighbours Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.
Roberto Martinez's men are expected to be among the front-runners when the action kicks off in Qatar in November.
But judging on this latest display, they have some work to do if they are to challenge for their first-ever World Cup trophy.
Editors' Picks
- Pogba, Coutinho, Hazard & the most expensive transfer flops in football history
- Pogba: Man Utd's preening social media superstar off the field - but a flop on it
- Barcelona release new 2022-23 Olympics-themed home kit: Price, how to buy & inspiration
- Beckham, Henry, Ibrahimovic and the 10 biggest MLS signings of all time
More to Follow...