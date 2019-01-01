Beckham: England's a dream job but would I be any good at it?

The former Three Lions captain would love to manage his country at some stage but is happy to leave it to Gareth Southgate for now

David Beckham admits becoming manager would be 'a dream job'.

The 44-year-old won 115 caps for his country, including 58 wearing the captain's armband between 2000 and 2006.

The ex- and star decided not to pursue a coaching career after retiring in 2013 but admits he would find it hard to reject any future opportunities with the Three Lions.

Beckham told GQ : "I think some people within the FA saw me possibly as a future England manager, just because maybe I had had a successful career being England captain.

"If someone turned around to me and said, 'If the England job came up, would you take it?', I mean, of course I would think about it, because I'm a passionate Englishman and I'm passionate about our national side, but would I be any good at it? Who knows?"

For now, Beckham is happy to leave the national team under the guidance of Gareth Southgate, a former team-mate of his at international level.

"It's a dream job, but Gareth is doing the most incredible job for us right now. He's brought energy and excitement back into the game and the fans – myself included – are enjoying that."

Under Southgate, England reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990, losing 2-1 to after extra time in Moscow at the 2018 tournament.

They then qualified for the inaugural Nations League Finals, which took place in this year, where they finished third after a penalty shoot-out win over in the bronze-medal match.

England face Bulgaria on September 7 and Kosovo three days later in qualifying games.

Beckham’s most recent involvement in football has come through his franchise Miami, who are expected to start life in the United States' top tier in 2020.

He said: “All I ever wanted was to be successful as a footballer. Obviously, I always did things outside of the game and outside of my footballing career that was slightly different at the time.

“I think it’s more acceptable now to do some of the things that I did, some of the covers, some of the photoshoots, some of the sponsorships, but I think my focus back then was to just win trophies, be successful with Manchester United and never leave United.

“Anything outside of the game was just a bonus,” he added.

He left United in 2003 and went on to play for Real Madrid, the , and .