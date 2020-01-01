Beckham and Kane among those lending support to Captain Tom's coronavirus charity push

England stars have helped the former WWII captain raise money for the NHS as he approaches his target goal

David Beckham and Harry Kane are among those to throw their support behind WWII hero Captain Tom Moore in his quest to raise money for the NHS.

Captain Tom, 99, completed his target of 100 laps around his garden at his home last week in a fundraiser for the fight against coronavirus.

The WWII hero is looking to raise £30 million by Thursday, his 100th birthday, after initially setting a goal of just £1,000 on his Just Giving page.

Throughout his fundraising push, Captain Tom has earned the adoration of people all over the world, with donations coming in from more than 50 countries.

As a result, the veteran has earned the adoration of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who called Captain Tom a "one-man fundraising machine".

The footballing world has also united to support the cause, with Harry Kane among those to lend his support for the effort.

What an inspiration @captaintommoore is to the whole country ! Incredible effort by an amazing man to raise money for our NHS workers who are doing heroic work. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/zk2OzCXveQ pic.twitter.com/dFC4bXPK0J

— Harry Kane (@HKane) April 16, 2020

"Captain Tom Moore, I just want to say how proud I am, and the whole country are, of you right now. You raised over £14.5 million and you're still going," Kane said last week.

"You've been a huge help to the NHS who really need it at this vital time. You're a true inspiration, keep it going and I want to wish you all the best."

A trio of captains, Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish and Jordan Henderson, were among a host of Reds legends to hail Captain Tom as an inspiration.

Congratulations on your fantastic achievement, @captaintommoore 👏



A few familiar faces wanted to let you know you’re a massive inspiration and you’ll never walk alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NeyouYyy3B

— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 24, 2020

"Just wanted to say congratulations, you've done an amazing job to raise so much money for the people who need it most," Henderson said. "So from everybody at Liverpool, well done, and of course - you'll never walk alone."

Gerrard added: "Hello Captain Tom Moore, Steven Gerrard here. I just wanted to leave you a short video message to congratulate you on your incredible achievement. You are a huge inspiration to all of us here in and you'll never walk alone."

Also joining the cause was former England star David Beckham, who took to Instagram just before the total hit £14 million.

"Truly inspiring. So amazing to see that @captaintommoore reached his goal of 100 laps around his garden whilst raising over £13 million for the NHS," he said.

