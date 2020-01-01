Bayern's Alphonso Davies envisions long-term future at left-back

After signing a two-year contract extension at Allianz Arena, the Canadian said he expects to continue serving as a full back

star Alphonso Davies envisions his long-term future at left-back after excelling in the role this season.

Davies started his career as a winger but has been frequently deployed in defence due to long-term injuries for centre-backs Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez, the latter of whom can also play on the left side of a back four.

Following a string of impressive performances, the 19-year-old Canada international was last week handed a two-year contract extension, meaning his deal at the Allianz Arena now runs until 2025.

Davies does not expect to be playing higher up the pitch again any time soon, though, and detailed how regular left-back David Alaba, who has been shifted into the centre of defence, has helped him adapt.

"I'm proud of my achievement but right now thinking about it, it's all because of the team I'm with," Davies said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"The team's playing well, everyone's playing well, and I also have a world-class left-back playing next to me helping me out as well. Having all those factors in place just makes it a lot more fun.

"I came out as a winger, I played as a winger a couple of games. Right now, my main attribute is left-back, I'm enjoying the position. I'm enjoying every moment of it but in the future, I still see myself as a left-back. I don't see it changing any time soon.

"Obviously David's been a top player for a long time, especially at the left-back position. Having him as my centre-back – he knows how to play at left-back, so I take feedback and advice from him.

"He helped me out a lot, keeping me in shape, keeping me where I'm supposed to be on the field, just giving me all the advice he got in his previous mentorship with whoever it was."

The has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 13 but could return as soon as May 9 with games behind closed doors.

Davies, whose primary focus during the hiatus has been learning German, is not against playing in empty stadiums under the unprecedented circumstances.

"If it happens it's going to be different. The fans are part of us but it's for the safety of everyone I guess, so I don't really mind it," he said.

Having scored 30 goals and assisted 11 in 60 Pro League appearances for Gent, Davies' international team-mate Jonathan David has been linked with a move to Bayern, , and others.

Davies has no doubt David would be able to translate that form to the Bundesliga.

"Jonathan David has a lot of qualities, as you can tell in the Belgian league he's been scoring and assisting," said Davies.

"I think if he moved over here it'd be no problem for him to play at this level. Having him on the men's national team as well is a great honour for me to play with him."