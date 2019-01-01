'Bayern will play with a cool head and hot heart' - Salihamidzic not concerned by Anfield atmosphere

The German champions are preparing for the Champions League last-16 tie and will be without Jerome Boateng, Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller

sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic expects a hostile atmosphere at Anfield for the German champions' European clash with on Tuesday, and emphasized the importance of keeping a cool head.

Salhiamidzic spoke to the press at the airport ahead of Bayern's departure to Liverpool, and also said the situation with Kingsley Coman looks positive despite the winger suffering an ankle injury last week.

Bayern have already confirmed they will be without Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller, due to injury and suspension respectively, while Jerome Boateng has not traveled because of illness.

"It is important that our team brings their best performance," Salihamidzic said.

"We thought about how to put pinpricks against Liverpool. We want to have possession, control the game and score an away goal.

"We know what kind of atmosphere is waiting for us, how things are going. That's why we have to play with a cool head and a hot heart."

Salihamidzic played for Bayern between 1998-2007 as well as having spells at Hamburg, and before his retirement in 2012.

The former and Herzegovina international reiterated the challenge of playing as an away side at Anfield, with Liverpool fans creating some hostile atmospheres for European nights last season.

Reds fans waited outside the stadium to greet the team bus of both sides when and visited Anfield last season on Liverpool's route to the final, where they would ultimately be defeated by .

"Anfield is something special," Salihamidzic continued. "As a player, unfortunately, I had no way to play there. I'm looking forward to the atmosphere.

"But it will not expect it to be any different as an atmosphere compared to other English or Spanish stadiums."

Bayern are second in the table and trail by two points ahead of BVB's trip to on Monday night.

The Bavarian club was able to keep the pressure on Lucien Favre's side with a narrow 3-2 win against on Friday, and Salihamidzic rebuffed claims it was a poor performance.

"We are not insecure," he said. "We had a good game, 70 per cent possession. Of course, the players know that another opponent is waiting for us and we have to do better. It was important to win against Augsburg."