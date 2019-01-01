Bayern very happy with Coutinho transfer - Rummenigge

The Allianz Arena chief is pleased with how quickly the Brazilian has adapted to life in the Bundesliga since his loan switch from Barcelona

chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has been "very satisfied" with Philippe Coutinho's performances since his summer arrival from .

The 27-year-old completed a season-long loan switch to Allianz Arena on August 16, after spending just one full season at Camp Nou.

Coutinho joined Barca from after five successful years at Anfield for £140 million ($184m) in January 2018, but has failed to live up to expectations in .

Ernesto Valverde deemed the international surplus to requirements ahead of the 2019-20 campaign and Bayern pounced on his uncertain position, which has, so far, proved a shrewd piece of business.

Coutinho has scored two goals and laid on three assists in seven outings, showing flashes of the brilliance which turned him into a household name at Liverpool.

Rummenigge has been delighted with the playmaker's contribution in the early stages of the new season, as he told German publication Kicker: "Philippe is a high-quality player.

"Philippe has no star attitudes. He is a very pleasant person and he is very popular throughout the club.

"We are very satisfied with the transfer."

Bayern have the option to purchase Coutinho on a permanent deal at the end of the season for £120m ($156m), but Rummenigge claims a final decision on his future will not be made until next year.

“We will decide about that when the right point in time has arrived,” the 64-year-old added.

Coutinho retained a spot in Bayern's starting XI for their trip to on Saturday, which saw the visitors held to a disappointing 2-2 draw.

The result meant Niko Kovac's side missed the chance to move to the top of the Bundesliga after leaders suffered a 1-0 defeat at over the weekend.

The German champions will now look ahead to a group stage encounter against Olympiacos in Greece on Tuesday night.

Bayern are top of Group B on six points, having already recorded comfortable wins over and .