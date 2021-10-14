'Kid is world class' - Bayern star Alphonso Davies nets stunning solo goal for Canada
Goal
Oct 14, 2021 01:33 UTC +00:00
Getty Images
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies netted a stunning solo goal for Canada against Panama on Wednesday that had former United States men's national team star Jozy Altidore calling him "world class".
Davies sprinted half the length of the field to steal the ball from an unsuspecting Sam Adekugbe before jetting into the box and leaving goalkeeper Luis Mejia flat-footed with his low shot.
The 66th-minute effort put Canada ahead 2-1 in a pivotal World Cup qualifying match, with the hosts ultimately pulling away for a 4-1 victory.
